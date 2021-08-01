Zoracles 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $267,838.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Zoracles has traded up 138.4% against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for about $208.85 or 0.00503292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $267,838.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zoracles alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00101784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00132903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.63 or 0.99807506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00823818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

Buying and Selling Zoracles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.