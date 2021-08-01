Zoracles (ZORA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $211,293.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zoracles has traded up 112.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $206.11 or 0.00519100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00136607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.05 or 0.99957452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.00835213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

