ZPER (ZPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 48.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $970,689.48 and $52.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 72.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00404072 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.00816346 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

