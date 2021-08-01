ZrCoin (ZRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64,096.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $64,096.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

