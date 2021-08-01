Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.44.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $235.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.16 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.88 and a 52-week high of $240.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

