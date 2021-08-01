ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Up 301.7% Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $499,357.44 and $24,106.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 301.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.93 or 0.00593362 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,614,822,945 coins and its circulating supply is 14,058,108,905 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

