ZUSD Price Hits $1.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $80,623.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00101999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00136678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,764.09 or 0.99943254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00831214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

