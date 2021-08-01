Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. Zynex has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter worth about $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

