-$0.08 EPS Expected for Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boqii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boqii will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boqii.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Boqii during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Boqii by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 570,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 114,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boqii by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boqii during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boqii during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Boqii stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. 2,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.07 million and a P/E ratio of -17.71. Boqii has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

