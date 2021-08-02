-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.56. 64,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

