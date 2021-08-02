$0.25 EPS Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). The firm had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of CANG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.22. 241,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,799. The stock has a market cap of $632.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11. Cango has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cango by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

