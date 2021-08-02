-$0.30 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.71.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

