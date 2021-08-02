$0.33 EPS Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.41. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. upped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE:MD opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 191,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

