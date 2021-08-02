-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.47). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.14. 2,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,115. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $715.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $3,022,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radius Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth $3,097,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

