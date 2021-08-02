$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

