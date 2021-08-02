$0.43 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Marriott International reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $145.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -155.30 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.23. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

