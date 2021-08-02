-$0.56 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.83). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.79. 1,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,820. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 in the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after buying an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $44,960,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,994,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.