$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,764,033 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $396,915,000 after acquiring an additional 205,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.89. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.