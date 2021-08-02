$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of GGG stock remained flat at $$78.08 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,833. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. Graco has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $79.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $44,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.