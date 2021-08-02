$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.79. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

AOS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.23. 15,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,511. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

