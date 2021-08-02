-$0.76 EPS Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 68.2% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,215,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRMR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.