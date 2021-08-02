-$0.76 EPS Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 68.2% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,215,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRMR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

