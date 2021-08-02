$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.88. Ball reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Ball by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a 12 month low of $72.52 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

