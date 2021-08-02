$0.83 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.47. 453,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,931. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

