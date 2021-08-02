$0.84 EPS Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.77. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $81,002,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $61,695,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 731.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.