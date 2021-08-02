$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.49. 19,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

