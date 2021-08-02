$0.94 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.04. Ross Stores reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 823.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,202,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $503,977,000 after buying an additional 362,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

