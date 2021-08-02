$0.95 EPS Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 35.90%.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

MMP stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.