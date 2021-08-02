0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Hits $18.51 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $181,788.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00089698 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

