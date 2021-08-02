0xcert Trading Up 1.8% This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $977,620.02 and approximately $10,327.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00817118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091854 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

