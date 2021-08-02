$1.05 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.14. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.39 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,802.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

