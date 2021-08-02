$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.55. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.