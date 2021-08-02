$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $154.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

