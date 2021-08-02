$1.32 EPS Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.28. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE BOH traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 214,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,463. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.56. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

