$1.34 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 660,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $189.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.