$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $714.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

