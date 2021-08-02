$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

