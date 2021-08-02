$1.62 EPS Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.72. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $174.14 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

