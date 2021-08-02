$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.50. American Financial Group reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Financial Group.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $126.32. 313,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $60.72 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.