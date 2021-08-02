$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. Coherent posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 228.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

COHR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,430. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Coherent by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 47,197.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

