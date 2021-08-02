$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $2.11. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 313.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $10.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.57.

Shares of VAC opened at $147.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.92. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $85,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $57,658,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $43,838,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

