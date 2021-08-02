-$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.71). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of $4.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,075 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,600,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $18,182,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $423.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

