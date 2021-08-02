$100.10 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post $100.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.14 million and the lowest is $97.18 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $398.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $403.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $422.54 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $437.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $176.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.99. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

