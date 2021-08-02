104,463 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.36. The company had a trading volume of 812,114 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

