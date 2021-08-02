$108.55 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post sales of $108.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.74 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $20.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 432.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $475.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $548.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $729.11 million, with estimates ranging from $660.36 million to $851.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after buying an additional 1,908,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after buying an additional 328,789 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.