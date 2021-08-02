$109.42 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report sales of $109.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.84 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $454.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $468.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $470.23 million, with estimates ranging from $456.74 million to $488.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

RPAI opened at $12.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.50 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 61,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

