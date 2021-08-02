1,109,414 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,109,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,603,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.98% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $31.84. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,936. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.