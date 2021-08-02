1,238,061 Shares in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,238,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,532,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000.

FFHG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.60. 1,574 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36.

