137,187 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 137,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 188.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,780 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.99 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

