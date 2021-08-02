140,558 Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of NOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth about $913,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NOW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NOW by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NOW by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.87 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

