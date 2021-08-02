1,651,359 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,651,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,599,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,455. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

